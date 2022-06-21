Assam: Rescue Ops By Army, NDRF & SDRF In Full Swing At Flood-hit Areas Of Cachar District

As incessant rains wreak havoc across various districts of Assam, several parts of the Cachar district including urban and rural areas of Silchar are totally submerged in ravaging floods. Meanwhile, rescue operations initiated by the Army, the CRPF, the BSF, NDRF and the SDRF in flood-hit areas on Monday have transcended to the second day.

Assam | Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, NDRF and SDRF carried out rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Cachar district including urban and rural parts of Silchar.



According to the Cachar district administration, Almost 3,000 people were evacuated to safety by rescue teams on Monday including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens from different parts of Silchar town and the other areas of the district. Meanwhile, the district administration has restricted all vehicular movement on many roads in view of the continuing influx of floodwater from the Barak River into the Silchar town.

Special plane to carry diesel & petrol to Silchar for first time in Assam's history: Sarma

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry one lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on Tuesday.

While speaking to media at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, CM Sarma said, “For the first time in the history of Assam, a special plane of Indian Air Force will carry 1 lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on June 21. Nothing like this ever before happened in Assam history. The Northeast Frontier Railway has also agreed to run a special relief train.”

Chief Minister Sarma further informed that more than 2000 villages of the Nagaon and Morigaon districts are still reeling under flood waters in Assam.

“We are trying to help the flood-affected people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to enquire about the flood situation in the state. Today morning Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called and all central government agencies Indian Air Force, Indian Railway, Indian Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” he noted.

“There is no fund problem. All this is possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instruction,” Sarma added.

11 died in floods & landslides in last 24 hours: Assam Disaster Management Authority

Meanwhile, the flood situation at the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam is also raising concerns. A total of 25 anti-poaching camps have been inundated by flood water till Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mangaldoi Wildlife Division said, “In connection with this, essential rations are distributed among the anti-poaching camp staff of the Park.”

On the other hand, Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday informed that 11 people died in floods and landslides in the last 24 hours. As nearly 42.28 lakh people in 33 districts in Assam have been affected. The flood and landslides have claimed 82 lives in Assam this year so far and 27 people are still missing.

Chief Minister Sarma on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to prioritise relief operations instead of following procedures to avoid delays in supply relief.

As the flood waters submerged Silchar town in the Cachar district on Monday, an order issued by the district administration stated, “The water levels at various places of the town are rapidly rising and the current of water is also very high. Considering the situation, it is very risky for vehicles (two-wheelers/three-wheelers/four-wheelers) to ply through the route starting from Bilpar to National Highway through Rangirkhari Point and from Bilpar to Link Road point through Sonai Road.”

“With a view to further augment our efforts, with a view to safeguarding the lives of people, vehicular traffic to, from and within the above-mentioned area is hereby restricted for the next 24 hours by exercising the powers vested with District Disaster Management Authority under section 34, subsection (b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 w.e.f for the next 24 hours," the district administration added.