Assam Sena Unit Requests Eknath Shinde To Return To Uddhav Camp; 'Be 'Bharat' Of Ramayana'

In a recent update to the Maharashtra political drama, Shiv Sena of Assam unit wrote to Eknath Shinde, requesting him to join Uddhav Thackeray's camp again. This came after Eknath Shinde-led faction of rebel Shiv Sena leaders announced that it was naming itself the ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Group’ on Saturday in Guwahati.

In the letter, Assam Shiv Sena State President Ram Narayan Singh clearly wrote the message of following 'Hindutva' and said, "Please be 'Bharat' of Ramayana and not follow Mahabharata. Uddhav Thackeray is Ram of Ramayana".

While Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday asked rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to leave Assam as he said, "Considering the damage that you have caused to Assam and its people by your presence, I would like to advise you to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the state".

Shiv Sena rebels declare Eknath Shinde as their group leader

Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena rebels declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader and pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. Shinde addressed a meeting held in a five-star hotel in Guwahati and conveyed a message of political one-upmanship against Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena.

Furthermore, a letter was sent to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal by the 37 rebel Shiv Sena legislators who are camping in Guwahati, reaffirming that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in the legislature.

Uddhav Thackeray ready to vacate CM post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused dissident Shiv Sena MLAs of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers as he slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the recent political developments unfolding in Maharashtra and stated that he was ready to relinquish his responsibilities as the Chief Minister if the rebels wanted him to.

In his Facebook Live interaction, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If any of my MLA says that they don’t want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair".

Thackeray said he was not someone who will fight for the chair and so invited Shinde and other rebels to come back to Mumbai and have direct talks with him over the issues.

(Image: PTI)