Assam SI Exam Paper Leak: Congress Demands Resignation Of CM Sarbananda Sonowal

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress staged a massive protest over the leak of question paper for police recruitment exams. While protesting, the Congress party demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this matter. Senior Congress leaders, including state president Ripun Bora, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former state minister and MLA Rakibul Hussain led the protest in different districts of the state.

READ | MHA Writes To Assam Government Seeking Clarification On Debolal Gorlosa

Assam SI exam paper leak: Congress stages protest

Bora, who led the protest march against the Assam SI exam paper leak alleged that many important people were involved in the incident. A judicial probe must be ordered into it immediately, he added. This huge protest in Assam resulted in Congress workers getting into a scuffle with the police in several areas. The party's Dhubri unit chief Uttam Sarkar has been admitted to the hospital after being injured in one such incident.

READ | Assam Police Exam Paper Leak: 20 Held; Bounty To Catch Ex-DIG, BJP Leader

The officials said that after the Congress party workers marched from their respective offices towards the office of the district police chief, most of them were taken into custody. On September 20, Assam SI exam paper for 597 posts was leaked after which the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the exam. So far, over 32 people have been arrested in this case. BJP leader Bibon Deka and Congress leader Atab Ali are the prime accused.

READ | Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign Launched In Assam

On September 12, the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Chairman Pradeep Kumar had issued a notice cautioning candidates for the examination against touts after an audio clip went viral that promised a job for the police sub-inspectors to post against payment of Rs 4 lakh in cash.

READ | Cong Alleges Involvement Of Senior BJP In Assam Police Recruitment Exam Paper Leak

(With agency inputs)