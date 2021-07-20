Assam Steps Up Population Control Measures, Youth & ASHA Workers To Create Awareness

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that the youth will be sent to areas in lower parts of the state to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives as he blamed population explosion as the biggest reason for economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in the state.

Sarma, while speaking in the state assembly, said "Around 1,000 youths from the Char Chapori (riverine sand bars) will be engaged to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives. We are also planning to create a separate workforce of ASHA workers who shall be responsible for creating awareness about birth control and also supply contraceptives. If population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10% from 2001 to 2011, it was 29% among Muslims."

Sarma also sought the cooperation of the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in fighting population explosion for the prosperity of all. Biswa posted the video of his address in the state legislative assembly on Facebook and wrote, "Population explosion is the root cause of economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in Assam. “

“I spoke at length today in the Assembly and sought the cooperation of both the Indian National Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in our pledge to fight population explosion for the prosperity of all," he added. “Owing to a smaller population, lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers,” he continued. Sarma also said that large families in Assam might even lose certain state benefits.

BJP and its recent push for population control

Recently, multiple BJP-led states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Assam, have proposed the idea of population control and that it might become necessary through legal changes. UP even published a draft Bill that implements a two-child policy, saying those in violation will not be granted benefits of government schemes and won’t be eligible for government jobs. It is currently open for public suggestions. The bill also proposes to deny people with more than two children the chance to contest local polls, apply for government jobs or receive any subsidy. It also seeks to deny promotions to government employees having more than two children.

(With ANI inputs)