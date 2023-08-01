Assam TMC Chief Blames Centre For Manipur Violence

With the opposition bloc INDIA demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence in Parliament, Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora on Tuesday claimed that the PM was refraining from speaking as the violence is "their (BJP's) own creation" and exposes their failure.

He said it was “strategically” decided by the BJP not to make any statement on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have strategically decided not to make any statement on Manipur. They have nothing to say as it is their creation and failure. They will be exposed when they give any statement,” Bora, a former Rajya Sabha member, said.

He questioned the failure of intelligence agencies in getting prior information of simmering tension in Manipur.

"Myanmar border is there. Question arise what RA&W, other intelligence agencies are doing. This violence is not one day’s creation,” Bora added.

Referring to the viral strip-and-parade video of the two women, he questioned how the intelligence agencies had no information of the recording before it surfaced on July 19, though the incident had happened on May 4.

"The government is using the ED, CBI and Income Tax against opposition leaders but its other agencies have failed to perform their responsibility of collecting information," Bora added.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.