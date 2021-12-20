Assam To Allow Inter-district Transport Of Cattle; Law To Be Amended During Winter Session

In an important development, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has decided to amend the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 in the Winter session of the state legislature. This law is aimed at preserving bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. It was passed on 13 August earlier this year via voice vote as Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) walked out of the Assembly following the Assam government's refusal to refer it to a Select Committee.

As per the first amendment, inter-district transport of cattle in the state barring for districts along the international border will be permitted. This was proposed after reports emerged of people facing difficulties in transporting cattle from one district to another. The state government has also sought to amend the law to allow the sale of the confiscated vehicles used by cattle smugglers.

Provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act: