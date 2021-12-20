Assam To Allow Inter-district Transport Of Cattle; Law To Be Amended During Winter Session

In an important development, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has decided to amend the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 in the Winter session of the state legislature. This law is aimed at preserving bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. It was passed on 13 August earlier this year via voice vote as Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) walked out of the Assembly following the Assam government's refusal to refer it to a Select Committee.
As per the first amendment, inter-district transport of cattle in the state barring for districts along the international border will be permitted. This was proposed after reports emerged of people facing difficulties in transporting cattle from one district to another. The state government has also sought to amend the law to allow the sale of the confiscated vehicles used by cattle smugglers.
Provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act:
- No person can slaughter any cattle unless the registered Veterinary Officer under the Animal and Husbandry Department certifies that the cattle are fit for slaughter
- Such a certificate will be issued only if the cattle (except cow) is over 14 years of age or the cattle (except cow, heifer, or calf) has become permanently incapacitated from work or breeding or the cattle are suffering from an incurable or contagious disease
- While such cattle will be slaughtered only in a duly licensed slaughterhouse, the state government can permit the slaughter of cattle other than a cow, heifer, or calf on the premises of a place of worship for "religious purposes"
- There will be a prohibition on the transport of cattle via Assam and from Assam to other states without a valid permit. This will not apply to carrying cattle to grazing fields or to and from a registered Animal Market for the sale and purchase of such cattle within the district.
- No person can sell or buy beef or beef products except at places permitted by the competent authority
- No such permission will be granted in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any religious institution belonging to the Hindu religion
- A police inspector not below the rank of Sub-inspector or veterinary officer has the power to enter, inspect and search any premises where an offence under the Act is likely to be committed. They also have the power to detain a person and seize the cattle and materials used in the commission of the offences
- All offences under this law shall be cognizable and non-bailable
- A person guilty of offences under this law will face imprisonment of 3-8 years and with a fine of Rs.3-5 lakh or both
- The trial court has the power to impose a lesser punishment than the minimum prescribed penalty by recording reasons in writing
- If a person against whom a warrant has been issued for committing an offence under this law is absconding, a police officer not below the rank of an SP can order the publication of his photo in public places