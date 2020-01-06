Assam To Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Srimanta Sankardeva, CM Allots Land For University

The State government of Assam has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva officially. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with the representatives of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at Janata Bhawan decided to hold a state-level function of the 15th-16th century Vaishnavite saint, revered as 'Gurujona' in Assam for the first time officially.

Assam CM to write to Center

Sarbananda Sonowal also informed in the meeting that the State government would write to the Centre for recognising the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva as a national holiday and incorporating the Gurujona’s life and work as an exclusive chapter in NCERT curriculum. Sonowal also asked Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon to allot the additional 350 bigha of land to Srimanta Sankardeva University.

In the meeting, the representatives of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha informed the Chief Minister that the Sangha on its own is running 56 schools and four colleges. They also requested for government aid in carrying forward their academic activities. To which, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the Education Department to set a modality for giving financial grants to Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.

The Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha also made a request to run the administration of Srimanta Sankardeva University with a partnership between government and Sangha to which the Chief Minister assured to take positive steps.

The representatives of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha told the Chief Minister that for their next session, the Sangha would invite Vice President of India and sought state government’s help. They requested the Chief Minister to create a corpus fund for Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, as Sonowal assured them to create one very shortly.

Chief Minister Sonowal also apprised the delegation about the initiatives taken by the State government for the development of Batadrava the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva and asked PWD (R) to widen the road leading to Batadrava Thaan.

The office-bearers of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha has informed Republic Media Network, that they are happy with the initiatives being taken by the government. They also said that the inclusion of Srimanta Sankardeva's life as a chapter on NCERT will not only make Assam more connected to mainland India but will also enhance the cultural and religious bonding between Assam and several other states of modern India.

