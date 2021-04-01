'Assam Will Show Red Card To Congress': PM Modi Roots For 'Maha Vikas' Over 'Maha-Jhooth'

As polling went underway in 39 constituencies of Assam on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress-led grand alliance, saying that the election is between 'Mahajhoot' (grand lie) and ‘Maha vikas’ (grand development) of the double-engine NDA government.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Kokrajhar, PM Modi said, “Congress has handed over its 'hand' and fortune to leaders who have pushed Kokrajhar into violence. Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam with the help of those whom it saved for its vote bank.” READ | Cong-AIUDF want power to help illegal immigrants; BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again: Shah

“Yesterday, the entire state of Assam saw in a video how the identity of Assam, the symbol of the hard work of the women of Assam 'Gamosa' was insulted publicly. Everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures,” he added.

Speaking in Football terms, PM said the people of Assam have shown a red card to Congress and its allies. “Football is very popular among youth here. If I were to speak in your language, I would say that the people have yet again shown a Red Card to Congress and its Mahajot. People of Assam trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state,” he said. READ | In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal replies to Shah's infiltrators remark; 'how many sent till now?'

PM Modi claimed that the NDA has gained majority of votes in the first phase of polling and hooped to maintain the same momentum in the ongoing phase. “With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', NDA govt is working here for your welfare. People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of polling. In the 1st phase, Assam has put a stamp on grand victory of NDA,” he said.

Assam polls

Polling is currently underway in 39 constituencies of Assam to decide the fate of 345 candidates, including five ministers and the deputy speaker. The state recorded 10.51% of voter turnout in the first two hours of polling. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Touted as a close battle between the incumbent BJP-led alliance and the Mahajot, the Assam Assembly election is being conducted in three phases.

The BJP is aiming to return to power, whereas the challenger Congress has tied up with AIUDF, Bodo People’s Front, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Anchalik Gana Morcha to oust the saffron government.