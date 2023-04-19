Assam Youth Congress Head Gets Legal Notice After Accusing Srinivas BV Of Harassment

After Assam Youth Congress president Ankita Dutta accused National Youth Congress president Srinivas BV of being 'sexist' and discriminating against her based on gender, the latter on Tuesday issued a legal notice to Dutta for defaming him in “preparation for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP to ensure the closure of cases against her”.

Angkita Dutta has alleged that she has been facing harassment for the last six months by National Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Youth Congress chief issues legal notice to Angkita Dutta

The legal notice, issued by Indian Youth Congress legal cell head Roopesh S Bhadauria claimed that the allegations are “politically motivated and totally false”. Responding to the allegations with the legal notice that was shared on Twitter, Srinivas tweeted, “Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false and defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws and will be held accountable for their acts (sic).”

Linking Dutta’s allegations with the Karnataka polls, Srinivas said, “Sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka, where BJP is all set to lose badly. No diversion can save the BJP in the state of Karnataka (sic)."

Alleging that Dutta’s name has come up in the Sarada chit fund scam and in ED/PMLA cases and that the Assam Youth Congress president is in constant touch with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Roopesh Bhadauria alleged she was creating an atmosphere to leave the Congress and join BJP to have closure of these cases.

Bhadauria further sought an apology from Dutta on social media and to Srinivas upon receipt of the notice, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated against her.

Angkita Dutta accuses Srinivas BV Of Harassment, Discrimination

"Srinivas BV has discrimination in his attitude towards women. Over the few months, I have felt that he has mentally harassed me a lot of times. He has completely destroyed Assam Youth Congress," said Assam Youth Congress president Ankita Dutta while speaking to Republic TV.

"In an event during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Srinivas came to me and asked me in his Kannada accent if I have liquor, I was completely offended by it. I informed IYC leadership regarding the incident, I even informed senior Congress leadership too. They told me to be patient," Dutta said.

Earlier Dutta took to Twitter to make the allegations and called out Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not taking action against the IYC President. "How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki hoon lad Shakti hoon (I am a woman, I can Fight) (sic)," Dutta wrote on her Twitter handle.

How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon https://t.co/opLpmcLLbh — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

