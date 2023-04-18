Assam Youth Congress Leader Accuses IYC Chief BV Srinivas Of Harassment, Discrimination

Angkita Dutta, Assam Youth Congress President, has made allegations of discrimination and harassment against National Youth Congress President BV Srinivas. Dutta took to Twitter to make the allegations and called out Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not taking action against the IYC President. "How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki hoon lad Shakti hoon (I am a woman, I can Fight) (sic)," Dutta wrote on her Twitter handle. Republic Media Network cannot verify the allegations as stated by the said handle.

How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon https://t.co/opLpmcLLbh April 18, 2023

Angkitta Dutta expresses her anger in series of tweets

The Assam Youth Congress President questioned Rahul Gandhi for not acting on her complaint. "Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Is this the safe space Rahul Gandhi, talks about women," she wrote.

Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against @srinivasiyc Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

She alleged that Srinivas is using his PR team to get away with all misdeeds. She wrote, "I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seem interested. Srinivas BV in the guise of his PR (Public Relations) is getting away with all kind of wrong doings."

"I had a lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi and went to Jammu during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to appraise him of Srinivas BV's harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no equity against him (sic)," the Assam Youth Congress president said.

I had a lot of faith in @RahulGandhi and went to Jammu during @bharatjodo to appraise him of @srinivasiyc harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no equity against him. — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

She added, "I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I suppose to encourage woman to join Indian National Congress (INC) (sic)." She tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet.

In her another tweet, Angkita Dutta, wrote, "Srinivas BV thinks he is so powerful and has the blessing of big leaders that he can harass and demean a women in the organisation. IYC President Srinivas BV has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears, despite bring front of them many times (sic)."

"When previous IYC President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by Srinivasi BV for 6 months. I have been told to keep mum and no enquiry is initiated (sic)," said Dutta in her tweet.

When previous @IYC President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by @srinivasiyc for 6 months. I have been told to keep

Mum and no enquiry is initiated @RahulGandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Angkita said she kept quiet about the harassment for the sake of the party. She wrote, "I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Political Science to LLB in Delhi University, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas (sic)."

I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

A Twitter user questioned the Congress on Dutta's tweet saying, "For a party that forwards the idea of women in politics, such behaviour towards their own female party member is uncalled for and concerning. An enquiry is the least that Congress can do to uphold its own ethos - or is it that the stature of a male politician will supersede?"