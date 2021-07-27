'Assam's People Are Angry, Demand Revenge': Kaushik Rai On Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV over the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on Tuesday, Kaushik Rai, Assam BJP MLA, said that the party condemns the behaviour of Mizoram police who killed six jawans of Assam police. He added, "Assam people are very angry over this incident and demands revenge". On July 26, violent clashes broke out between Assam and Mizoram police forces over border issues.

Speaking on the entey of 200 Assam Police into Mizoram, Kaushik Rai, said, "Assam's land was captured by Mizoram and so our policemen took the initiative to empty the area".

He said, "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached Silchar hospital to meet police personnel who were injured during fresh violence between Mizoram and Assam".

He added that Assam and Mizoram administrations held DC-level meetings when Mizoram police attacked Assam police and killed 5 jawans of Assam Police.

Kaushik Rai informed, "People of Assam are very angry. In some areas, the public has blocked the transportation of products to Mizoram".

Mizoram government's reaction

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that his government desires to solve the border issue in an "atmosphere of peace and understanding."

The Mizoram government called the incident unfortunate and a result of Assam Police's "aggression". In a press statement by Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, the government claimed that around 200 Assam armed Police came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand at around 11:30 a.m on July 26. They forcibly crossed the duty post manned by CRPF and overran a duty post manned by one section of Mizoram police, it alleged.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

On July 26 night a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of six police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU.

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

