Assault On Civic Engineer In Mumbai: Four Sena (UBT) Workers Arrested

The Mumbai Police have arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in connection with an assault on a civic engineer, an official said.

Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were on Tuesday produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody, the official from Vakola police station said.

Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab was also named as an accused in the FIR registered on Tuesday, but he was not arrested.

Parab and other Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to H-East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday afternoon to protest the demolition of a Shiv Sena (UBT) 'shakha' (local branch) in suburban Bandra last week.

During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, as per the FIR.

The case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the police said.