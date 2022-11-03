Assembly By-election Live Updates: Voting Underway In 7 Constituencies Across 6 States

Voter turnout of 31.90 % recorded till 1 PM in Bihar; check out for other constituencies

Bihar: A voter turnout of 31.90 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in Bihar's Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies. While Mokama recorded a 34.26 per cent voter turnout, Gopalganj saw a 29.90 per cent turnout till 1 pm.

Telangana: Over 25 per cent of polling was reported till 11 AM in the by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Uttar Pradesh: A voter turnout of over 33 per cent has been recorded in the first six hours of polling in the Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency.

Haryana: A poll percentage of 22.51 was recorded in the first four hours after polling began in the Adampur Assembly segment.

Odisha: A total of 22.36 per cent of votes were cast till 11 am in the by-poll being held in the Dhamnagar assembly seat.