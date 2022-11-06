Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: BJP Leads In Haryana, UP, TRS In T'gana; RJD Ahead In Bihar

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As per the official ECI trends, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi continues to lead with 6399 votes in the Adampur assembly seat. Congress candidate Jai Parkash trailing with 3567 votes.
As per initial reports, BJP candidate Suraj Suryabanshi is leading with over 800 votes while BJD's Abanti Das trails after first-round counting for the Dhamnagar seat
As per initial trends, BJP candidate Aman Giri continues to lead on the Gola Gokrannath assembly seat with 15,866 votes after 4th round of counting. Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari trailing with 10,853 votes
As per initial trends, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena Rutuja Latke is leading with 4277 votes in the Andheri East Bypoll.
Visuals from the counting centre
As per the initial trends, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy is leading by 900 votes in the second round of counting for Munugode Byelections.
As per initial trends, RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta is leading on the Gopalganj assembly seat with 2713 votes. The by-election in Gopalganj was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.
Of the 6.10 lakh voters -- Gopalganj (3.31 lakh) and Mokama (2.70 lakh) 52.3 per cent had exercised their franchise in the two seats on November 3, he said. A total of 619 polling booths were set up in the two constituencies. Fifteen candidates are in the fray -- nine in Gopalganj and six in Mokama.
As per initial trends, BJP candidate Aman Giri is leading on the Gola Gokrannath assembly seat with 3877 votes in the Uttar Pradesh Byelection.
The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP's Aman Giri and the SP candidate - former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari. The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.
As per the initial trends, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading by 2846 votes in the first round of counting for Adampur Byelections.
As per the initial trends, RJD's Neelam Devi leading on the Mokama assembly seat. She is contesting against BJP nominee Sonam Devi. Neelam Devi's husband Anant Singh's disqualification has necessitated the by-election. Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.
Visuals from the counting center as counting of Adampur Byelection is underway. 3-layered security provided as EVMs have reached. CAPF & district police have been deployed. Law & order company with anti-riot equipment present in case of any eventuality. Checking is being done, informed SSP
In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate. The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions.
TRS candidate for Munugode bypoll Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy claimed, "I am 100% confident of winning".
Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP. The Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar were earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.
The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls. BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification has necessitated the by-election.
Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him. In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav's brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
Visuals from Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna that has been designated as a counting centre.#BiharByElection pic.twitter.com/dDrfgVPyA9
On Sunday, the counting of votes is underway in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states.
In the bypolls, former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election in Bihar's Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray. The other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out were Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.
Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight security. Three-layered security has been provided at the counting hall at Nalgonda, official sources said. The process began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 AM.
Counting would be completed in 15 rounds. The result is expected to be out in the afternoon. Over 93% of polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3. The crucial by-poll will determine the fate of three main political party contenders — BJP, Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
The by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency was necessitated after Congress' senior leader Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy tendered his resignation from his post and the party. He then joined BJP in August 2022, which has now led to the constituency's re-election. In 2009, Reddy was elected as a member of Parliament from Congress. He was then re-elected as an MLA from Munugode in the 2018 assembly elections.
The counting of votes for the Andheri (East) byelection has begun on Sunday morning at a civic-run school in Mumbai. As many as 200 officials were involved in the counting process which commenced at 8 am. There will be 19 rounds of counting. The Mumbai Police has deputed 300 personnel to maintain law and order, according to an official statement.
Voting for the by-election necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May 2022, was held on November 3 and witnessed a low voter turnout of 31.74%. Ramesh Latke's wife Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), is expected to win comfortably after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its nominee from the byelection. She is pitted against six independent candidates.
Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began at 08:00 AM on Sunday.
Exuding confidence in his victory in the Adampur bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi said that the poll wasn't about winning or losing, but about the victory margin.
Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha recorded 66.63 per cent of voter turnout in the bypolls. For this seat, the ruling BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi's death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party has fielded Sethi's son Suryabanshi Suraj to retain the seat.
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win the Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai which recorded a low voter turnout of 31.74 per cent in the bypolls. after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.
Munugode may have been propelled to the political foreground by a high-stakes byelection that resulted in a massive turnout. A record turnout of 93.13 per cent of polling was recorded in bypoll to the Munugode assembly seat in Telangana.
As many as 47 candidates are in the fray, official sources said. The three big faces of the main political parties who are fighting this bypoll are: BJP's Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.
The TRS, recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win from Munugode. Meanwhile, according to the BJP leaders, victory for the party in Munugode will give an edge to them in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 over TRS. BJP national President JP Nadda stated that a win in this by-poll could herald a further southern push for the saffron party and defeat could deter expansionary plans.
On the other hand, it's a do-or-die situation for Congress as the grand old party has not witnessed any victory since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
The November 3 Gokarannath assembly bypolls recorded a polling of 57.35 per cent votes wherein seven contestants are in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.
The BSP and the Congress have kept away from the poll this time. The main contest was between BJP's Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.
The Adampur by-poll necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in August, is seeing BJP, Congress, INLD and the AAP battle to grab the assembly seat. Adampur Assembly bypoll in Haryana recorded a 75 per cent voter turnout on November 3.
The saffron party has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi-- Kuldeep Bishnoi's son from the Adampur seat. To ensure BJP's victory, Chief Minister Khattar interacted with the youth of Adampur virtually, during which he sought their support for his party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi.
AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann had also campaigned in Adampur for their party. On the other hand, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan led the party's campaign.
For the by-polls in Bihar on Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD. BJP leader Kusum Devi is pitted against RJD's Mohan Gupta in Gopalganj. In Mokama, BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD's Neelam Devi, the wife of Anant Sigh. The polling in Bihar by-polls was held on November 3, and 52.3 per cent of votes were cast.
Counting of votes will begin from 08:00 AM on Sunday for the by-elections into seven assembly constituencies in six states. These seats are :Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP, Congress and regional parties.