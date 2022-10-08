Assembly Bypolls: BJP Fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's Son From Adampur, K Rajgopal Reddy From Munugode

The BJP on Saturday named Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, as its candidate for the Adampur assembly bypoll in Haryana.

The party also fielded K Rajgopal Reddy from Munugode in Telangana and Aman Giri from Gola Goraknath in Uttar Pradesh for the bypolls to be held on November 3.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, a senior Haryana politician, and Reddy were Congress MLAs from Adampur and Munugode respectively before they resigned to join the BJP.

Adampur is a Bishnoi stronghold and has been retained by the family for the past five decades.

"Heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership of the party for making Bhavya Bishnoi the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party in the Adampur by-election," Kuldeep Bishnoi tweeted soon after the party announced his son's candidature.

On Thursday, he had said that the people of the Adampur assembly segment wanted his son to contest the bypoll and he had conveyed the sentiment to the party.

Bhavya Bishnoi had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar. He had also quit the Congress in August.

Aman Giri is the son of Arvind Giri, who was the BJP MLA from Gola Gokarannath and died last month, necessitating the bypoll in the constituency.

The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls will take place on November 6.