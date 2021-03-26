Assembly Elections 2021: Assam, West Bengal To Begin First Phase Polling From March 27

The first phase polling of the much-awaited assembly elections of both West Bengal and Assam will be held on Saturday (March 27, 2021). In Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are competing in terms of forming the government in the state. However, the Congress-Left alliance coalition is also hoping to catch people's attention. Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP is seeking to retain in the power, whereas, Congress is set to fight the battle against the ruling party.

West Assembly elections: First phase of polling on 30 seats tomorrow

Thirty seats are up for election in the first round, including all of Purulia and Jhargram's constituencies, as well as those from Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur. In the 2016 elections, the TMC won 27 of these 30 seats and the BJP was not a major challenger. However, in the last five years, the party has grown in strength and emerged as the main competition to the ruling party, which has won two consecutive assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 18 seats against the TMC's 22. In the first round of voting, Congress won two seats and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) won only one.

Through their manifestos, political parties have attempted to woo voters. The BJP has promised women 33% of job reservation, free public transportation, and free education. If the party is able to form a government in the state, it has also agreed to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On the other hand, the TMC has pledged to create 5 lakh jobs in a year and provide financial assistance to female heads of the family.

A total of 7.32 crore electors are registered to vote in the state's 1,01,916 polling booths. Elections for 294 constituencies in the state will take place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, with results announced on May 2.

Assam Assembly elections: First phase of polling on 47 seats to be held on March 27

In the first phase of the Assam Assembly elections, polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm on Saturday in 47 constituencies across 12 districts. In the first round, 81,09,815 voters, including 40,77,210 men and 40,32,481 women, are qualified to vote at 1,1537 polling stations, informed the Election Commission (EC).

In the general elections, the BJP is battling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Central public welfare projects, and the work done under Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal's leadership to maintain power in Assam. As Congress prepared to battle the ruling party, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues are at the forefront.

The BJP and its ally, the AGP, won the region's polls in 2016, winning 35 of these 47 seats. The BJP had won 27 seats on its own. Despite receiving almost the same vote percentage, Congress only managed to gain 9 seats. Elections for the 126 constituencies across 33,530 polling stations covering more than 2.33 crore electors are scheduled to take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI