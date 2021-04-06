Last Updated:

Assembly Elections 2021: Leaders urge Citizens To Vote as Polling Begins In All 5 states

On the day of Assembly Elections 2021, PM, HM & others took to Twitter and urged citizens to exercise their right to vote as polling begins in 5 states.

As voting for all the poll-bound states began in the early morning of Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders took to Twitter and urged citizens to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote. The election results for all the states will be declared on May 2, 2021.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam and urged people to vote in large numbers especially youngsters.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted in Bengali and urged citizens of Bengal to come out in large numbers and cast their vote.

Union Minister tweeted in five languages for each poll-bound states. His tweets can be roughly translated as, "The third and final phase of the Assam Assembly polls has been held today. I urge all voters to participate in this great mountain of democracy and vote in large numbers. Your every vote will play an important role in maintaining the momentum of peace and development in Assam". 

Amit Shah's Bengali tweet translates to: "I appeal to all the voters of Bengal in the third phase that strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in Bengal. Therefore, do vote and become a partner in the development of Bengal".

HM Shah also tweeted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu ad Pudducherry will witness their single-phase polling. His tweets can be translated as, "Only a strong-willed and corruption-free government can ensure the progress and growth of I urge all voters in the state to vote in large numbers and fulfil their democratic duty".

Leaders appeal to voters to exercise their right in "record numbers"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and asked the citizens to casts their vote.

BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda also took to Twitter and urged people to come out to vote but also follow the COVID norms. He said that a single vote will help in the development of the state as well as a corruption-free govt.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted and encouraged people to vote. He also added that the festival of democracy should be celebrated with enthusiasm.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, "Today is the last phase of election in Assam. I appeal to all my voter sisters and brothers to vote in large numbers to strengthen the democratic process. I am confident that the people of Assam will choose the path of guarantee of progress and progress today."

In yet another tweet Priyanka also tweeted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and urged people to vote to ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves.

