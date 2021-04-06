Assembly Elections 2021: Leaders urge Citizens To Vote as Polling Begins In All 5 states

As voting for all the poll-bound states began in the early morning of Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders took to Twitter and urged citizens to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote. The election results for all the states will be declared on May 2, 2021.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam and urged people to vote in large numbers especially youngsters.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted in Bengali and urged citizens of Bengal to come out in large numbers and cast their vote.

Union Minister tweeted in five languages for each poll-bound states. His tweets can be roughly translated as, "The third and final phase of the Assam Assembly polls has been held today. I urge all voters to participate in this great mountain of democracy and vote in large numbers. Your every vote will play an important role in maintaining the momentum of peace and development in Assam".

Amit Shah's Bengali tweet translates to: "I appeal to all the voters of Bengal in the third phase that strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in Bengal. Therefore, do vote and become a partner in the development of Bengal".

HM Shah also tweeted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu ad Pudducherry will witness their single-phase polling. His tweets can be translated as, "Only a strong-willed and corruption-free government can ensure the progress and growth of I urge all voters in the state to vote in large numbers and fulfil their democratic duty".

Leaders appeal to voters to exercise their right in "record numbers"

I appeal to all the voters of Puducherry to vote in large numbers for a corruption free and progressive government.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and asked the citizens to casts their vote.

Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you. #Elections2021 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2021

BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda also took to Twitter and urged people to come out to vote but also follow the COVID norms. He said that a single vote will help in the development of the state as well as a corruption-free govt.

I request all the voters of Puducherry to participate in elections and caste your vote in large numbers by following all the Covid instructions. Your every single vote will go for development and betterment of life for the people of this state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2021

I urge the people of Kerala to caste your vote in huge numbers for safety and development of the state as well as a corruption free govt. I appeal to all to follow Covid guidelines and participate in elections. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2021

My sincere appeal to every voter of the Tamil Nadu for the record voting in this election. Maintain Covid norms during the festival of democracy. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted and encouraged people to vote. He also added that the festival of democracy should be celebrated with enthusiasm.

Today, the polling for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry is going on. I urge all the eligible voters to go out in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy with enthusiasm. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 6, 2021

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, "Today is the last phase of election in Assam. I appeal to all my voter sisters and brothers to vote in large numbers to strengthen the democratic process. I am confident that the people of Assam will choose the path of guarantee of progress and progress today."

In yet another tweet Priyanka also tweeted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and urged people to vote to ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves.

As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 6, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/RepresentativeImage)