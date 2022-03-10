Assembly Elections 2022: EC Repeals Ban On Victory Processions Amid Declining COVID Cases

In view of the plummeting COVID-19 tally in India, the Election Commission on Thursday, the day in which the results of assembly elections in five states would be declared, lifted the ban placed on the conduct of victory processions. In a notification released on March 10, EC informed that they have removed the COVID-related curbs placed on the victory processions and celebrations during the result declaration in view of the declining COVID cases in the five poll-bound states.

EC revokes ban on victory processions

Announcing the decision, the poll conducting body in a statement said, “It has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."

The development comes in as the EC had earlier placed stringent restrictions in view of the massive spread of the Omicron variant while announcing the polling schedule for Assembly Election 2022. While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, EC had revealed the guidelines including the curbs on victory processions. However, keeping in mind the current COVID situation in the five poll-bound states, EC had revoked the restrictions.

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.

The relaxation will be subject to existing state disaster management authorities' directives as well as precautionary measures implemented by affected district authorities, revealed the statement.



Besides, ahead of the counting of votes of assembly elections, the Election Commission of India issued a statement. In the statement, with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as the undersigned, the Election Commission of India has made clear that there is 'no question' of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in any one of the five states.

Assembly Election 2022

Image: PTI