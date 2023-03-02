Last Updated:

How Himanta Biswa Sarma Paved Way For Bharatiya Janata Party In The Northeast

In BJP's huge success in the Northeast, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has played a huge role. He has emerged as the saffron party's point man in the region.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

As the counting of votes for high stakes assembly elections in three North-East states is on, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are all set to form government in Nagaland and Tripura. In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is likely to emerge as the largest party.

In BJP's huge success in the North East, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has played a key role. He has emerged as the saffron party's pointsman in the region, capturing eyeballs as its star campaigner as well as holding crucial talks with allies.

A day before the counting of votes in N-E states, Sarma held a midnight meeting with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, suggesting that the two parties might be open for a post-poll alliance.

NPP had fought the assembly election solo in Meghalaya though his party and Sarma's BJP had been running the state government jointly under the banner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Notably, the Assam CM had also claimed that there will be no hung assembly in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura and that BJP and its allies will form government in all three northeastern states.

In both Nagaland and Meghalaya, the regional parties remain bigger players but BJP's determined campaign with its bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Sarma, has helped it to expand its footprint.

In Tripura, BJP faces challenges from the Left-Congress alliance and new party TIPRA Motha but the saffron party is likely to cross the 31-seat majority mark on its own.

Northeast Election 2023: BJP set to retain Nagaland, Tripura; NPP Largest Party In Meghalaya

All three states have 60-member assemblies, respectively. The majority mark is 31.

Tripura Result Status
Party Won Leading Total
BJP 12 21 33
CPIM 1 10 11
Congress 1 2 3
IPFT 1 0 1
Tipra Motha 6 6 12
Total 21 39 60

 

Nagaland Result Status
Party Won Leading Total
BJP 3 9 12
Independent 2 2 4
JDU 0 1 1
LJP(Ram Vilas) 1 2 3
NPF 0 2 2
NPP 2 3 5
NCP 1 6 7
NDPP 10 14 24
RPI(Athalwale) 2 0 2
Total 21 39 60

 

Meghalaya Result Status
Party Won Leading Total
AITC 1 4 5
BJP 0 3 3
HSPDP 1 1 2
Independent 2 0 2
Congress 1 4 5
NPP 5 20 25
PDF 0 2 2
UPD 4 7 11
VPP 1 3 4
Total 15 44 59
