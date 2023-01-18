ECI Announces Poll Schedule For Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya; Results On March 2

Quick links:
Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday. READ THE DETAILED STORY HERE.
Schedule for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.
The assembly election in Tripura will be held on February 16. Polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.
Citizens can report any kind of Electoral Malpractices to ECI through ECI's cVigil App. ECI assures a 100 minutes response timeline to any complaint. Citizen participation is key for inducement-free elections: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 polling stations across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, he said.
In Tripura, Polling Station is set up for families residing near the International border and for scattered Islands in Dumbur Lake, where BLO has to travel by boat.— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 18, 2023
#BREAKING | No place for violence in democratic process: Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner on polls in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.— Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023
"Taking forward our initiative from Gujarat and HP Assembly elections held recently, in Meghalaya 60 polling stations will be managed by the youngest available staff, to inspire Young voters to participate in the festival of democracy," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.
CEC Rajiv Kumar said that more than 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
The Commission visited three states during Jan 11-15, 2023 & held detailed review meetings. Also met Political Parties & have responded to almost all state-specific issues raised by them & measures to be put in place as per contextual & felt requirements of each state: CEC
In the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura, the BJP has the majority with 33 seats. The saffron party is currently ruling the state with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) (5 seats) as its ally. The opposition Congress has one MLA and CPI(M) has 15 legislators, while five seats are vacant.
Notably, the saffron camp, which was able to dislodge the ensconced Left regime, is harping on its "double-engine" development benefit, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, to woo voters, while the Left, now a pale shadow of its formidable self, along with the CPI(M), is seeking a comeback in the state, resting on two broad planks -- corruption and lawlessness.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the election schedule of three North Eastern states-- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today which are scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2023. The term of the three state assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura is ending in two months-- March 12, March 15, and March 22, respectively.