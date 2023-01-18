Last Updated:

ECI Announces Poll Schedule For Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya; Results On March 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the election schedule of three North Eastern states-- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today which are scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2023. A press conference will be held by EC at 2.30 pm to announce the election schedule of poll-bound states.

Ajay Sharma
Nagaland
15:32 IST, January 18th 2023
Poll schedule for Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya announced

Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday. READ THE DETAILED STORY HERE.

15:16 IST, January 18th 2023
Schedule for bye-elections to fill 7 vacancies in parliamentary and assembly constituencies

 

15:09 IST, January 18th 2023
Election schedule for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura

Schedule for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

 

15:04 IST, January 18th 2023
EC announces poll dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Meghalaya

The assembly election in Tripura will be held on February 16. Polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.

 

15:01 IST, January 18th 2023
Citizens can report any kind of electoral malpractices to ECI through cVigil app

Citizens can report any kind of Electoral Malpractices to ECI through ECI's cVigil App. ECI assures a 100 minutes response timeline to any complaint. Citizen participation is key for inducement-free elections: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

14:59 IST, January 18th 2023
There will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs & women staff: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 polling stations across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, he said.

14:58 IST, January 18th 2023
Going to the last mile: Polling teams ensuring no voter is left behind; see pics and video

 

14:52 IST, January 18th 2023
No place for violence in the democratic process: CEC Rajiv Kumar

 

14:50 IST, January 18th 2023
60 polling stations will be managed by youngest available staff to inspire young voters: CEC

"Taking forward our initiative from Gujarat and HP Assembly elections held recently, in Meghalaya 60 polling stations will be managed by the youngest available staff, to inspire Young voters to participate in the festival of democracy," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

 

14:47 IST, January 18th 2023
Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that more than 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

 

14:45 IST, January 18th 2023
EC visited three states from January 11 to 15 and held review meeting

The Commission visited three states during Jan 11-15, 2023 & held detailed review meetings. Also met Political Parties & have responded to almost all state-specific issues raised by them & measures to be put in place as per contextual & felt requirements of each state: CEC

14:34 IST, January 18th 2023
LIVE: Watch ECI announcing poll dates for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya on Republic TV

 

14:27 IST, January 18th 2023
Political scenario in Tripura

In the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura, the BJP has the majority with 33 seats. The saffron party is currently ruling the state with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) (5 seats) as its ally. The opposition Congress has one MLA and CPI(M) has 15 legislators, while five seats are vacant.

Notably, the saffron camp, which was able to dislodge the ensconced Left regime, is harping on its "double-engine" development benefit, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, to woo voters, while the Left, now a pale shadow of its formidable self, along with the CPI(M), is seeking a comeback in the state, resting on two broad planks -- corruption and lawlessness.

14:08 IST, January 18th 2023
EC to announce poll dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today

The term of the three state assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura is ending in two months-- March 12, March 15, and March 22, respectively.

 

