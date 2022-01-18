Assembly Elections: PM Modi Urges BJP Workers To Educate Public About Importance Of Voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, asking them to educate citizens about the significance of voting and emphasising that every vote counts. Prior to the forthcoming 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "each vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting," ANI reported. Further, Modi urged the BJP workers to encourage farmers to practice chemical-free agriculture.

Since the Election Commission (EC) released the timetable for the Assembly elections in five states, comprising Uttar Pradesh, this interaction of PM Modi which took place via video conferencing, is considered to be the first political meeting with party workers. Because of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has stopped all physical demonstrations till January 22.

PM Modi urges to promote organic farming

As organic farming is a sustainable farming method that promotes the usage of organic or bio input resources while also caring for the environment, including soil, biodiversity, as well as human health, PM said, “We need to give a push to natural farming. Farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. We should connect everyone in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," ANI reported. PM Modi made these statements while addressing the BJP party members in Varanasi.

Since the year 2015-16, the central government has promoted organic farming in India through specific initiatives such as Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) as well as Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER). Both initiatives place a strong emphasis on providing organic farmers with end-to-end support, from production to accreditation and to marketing. Organic farming also helps to mitigate the greenhouse effect and global warming by allowing carbon to be sequestered in the soil (FAO).

Amit Shah conducted BJP's second-round meeting ahead of UP polls

In addition to this, starting from February 10, polls for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven stages. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The results of the election will be announced on March 10.

Meanwhile, on January 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led over the BJP's second round of Uttar Pradesh core group meetings, which was conducted at the national capital's party headquarters. According to media reports, the conference addressed UP poll strategy and discussion on the names of potential candidates who would be presented to the Central Election Committee (CEC) in a few days.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that BJP president JP Nadda attended the meeting virtually, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya as well as Dinesh Sharma were present in it.

