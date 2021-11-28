At All-party Meet, Oppn Demands MSP Law, Compensation For COVID Victims & Farmers

Ahead of the winter session of the parliament, opposition parties on Sunday attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. After the meeting, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to reporters and shared that parties had demanded a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers, and had opposed the tabling of the Electricity Amendment Bill. Kharge also revealed that a Rs 4 lakh compensation per person had been demanded for COVID-19 victims as well as for the kin of the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

"Many issues including, inflation, fuel price hike, farmers' issues and COVID-19 were raised in the all-Party meeting today, 15-20 issues were raised especially MSP and the Electricity Bill. All parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP should be made," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"We demanded from the government that families of COVID-19 victims be given compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each. Compensation should also be given to the 700 farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest," he said adding that the parties were expecting PM Modi to attend the meeting today.

We expected PM to attend meet today. But for some reason, he didn't attend it...Govt has withdrawn farm laws but PM had said that he couldn't make farmers understand. It means that these laws may be brought back in some other form in future: Mallikarjun Kharge — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

All-party meeting chaired ahead of Winter Session 2021

The all-party meeting convened by the Union government on Sunday ahead of the Winter session witnessed drama after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a walkout. AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the Union government was 'not letting anyone speak at the meeting'. While the Centre was represented by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi, key opposition leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma of Congress, Sudip Banerjee and Derek O'Brien from TMC, TR Baalu and T Siva from DMK and Sharad Pawar from NCP were also present.

Delhi | All-Party meeting convened by the government today, ahead of Winter Session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/o5nbuKFVog — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

The Winter session of the Parliament will last from November 29 to December 23. Setting a packed agenda, the Centre has tabled 26 bills for consideration and passage. Some of the key bills are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

(With Agency Inputs)