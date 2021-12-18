At Amethi, Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Farm Laws: 'He Said No Farmers Died In Protests'

Holding a 'padyatra' in his former constituency Amethi ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three farm laws which have now been repealed. His sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present with him.

Addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM bought farm laws and said, they are going to benefit farmers. After 1 year when all farmers stood together against the laws, PM had to apologise. We questioned about the compensation for farmers who died in the protest, he said no farmers died in the protest."

The Wayanad MP also alleged that the middle-class and poor people were badly affected by some of the decisions taken by the PM including demonetization, wrongly implicated GST, and no help during the COVID crisis which resulted in large scale unemployment in the country.

Further targeting PM Modi, he stated that the central government had no data on farmer deaths and that it was him who showed the Centre a list of 400 dead Punjab farmers in protests, and demanded compensation. He added that only two to three industrialists have benefitted from demonetisation, GST, and Farm laws.

UP poll campaign

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign and has been leading from the front.

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP are some of the names that have emerged. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, and with Akali Dal in Punjab.