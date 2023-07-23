At BJP Meet, Haryana CM Khattar Lists Achievements Of His Govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday spoke about various policies and achievements of his government and announced that 50,000 jobs would soon be provided to the youth.

Addressing a state-level meeting of the BJP attended by district presidents and other leaders at the Guru Jambheshwar University here, Khattar said the Haryana government paid special attention to the welfare of the poor following the policies of the central government.

The meeting was chaired by Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar.

Khattar said, "Education, health, security, self-respect, self-reliance and good governance are priority areas for the state government and on which work is being done continuously." Development got a new direction after the BJP assumed power at the Centre and in the state, he said.

The chief minister said that now about one year is left for the Lok Sabha elections and about one-and-a-half years for the assembly elections.

"In such a situation, when the time is less, then we have to increase the speed of our work," he said.

Khattar announced the government will soon provide around 50,000 jobs, which will provide great relief to the youth.

There is a BJP government both at the Centre and in Haryana and the advantage of having a "double-engine" government is that development gains momentum, he claimed.

On his government's achievements, Khattar said it has got ration cards made for 12.50 lakh poor people and 1,650 ponds were dug or renovated under the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

The government aims to build 750 exercise parks and 1,000 e-libraries this year.

The Nirogi Haryana Yojana has been framed for better health of the people, he said, adding that under this scheme, medical tests of 1.21 crore people will be conducted free of cost in the first phase so that diseases can be detected and treated at the initial stage itself.

He said that besides the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, the central and state governments have taken several steps in the direction of women's safety.

He said literacy level has improved in the state under his government.

Under the Chirag Yojana, children from underprivileged families have got opportunities to study in private educational institutions, Khattar said.