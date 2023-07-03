At Centre, There Is GST; In Karnataka, There Is YST, VST: Kumaraswamy, BJP Attack Congress

The Opposition parties in Karnataka on Monday made some big allegations against the Congress government in the state as the Assembly session begins. Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, in particular, slammed the government and alleged that they had formed syndicates for transfers.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, HD Kumaraswamy said, "First there were syndicates in the Revenue and Transport departments but this new government has now formed a syndicate even in commercial taxes department where a price is fixed for getting the people's work done or for transfers. These syndicates are managed by 'Mahanayakas' whose names I will expose in the days to come."

HD Kumaraswamy added that the people of Karnataka have been introduced to a form of the new tax by the government and dubbed it "YST".

"At the Centre, there is GST and at the state, there is YST, but will tell you in the coming days what its abbreviation is. This tax is cut for transfers, files to be moved and tenders to be approved, harassing the public and those involved around it," he said.

The saffron party too joined in the tirade against the Congress government. BJP State Secretary N Ravi Kumar said, "HD Kumaraswamy has spoken only about YST. There is yet another tax called VST i.e Venugopal Siddaramaiah tax that is being imposed on the people of Karnataka. The state has become an ATM for the Congress party and state leaders are funding the party at the Centre by fleecing the money of taxpayers and the general public. This is an ATM sarkar and will not sustain for long."

MLC and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed has called the allegations by Kumaraswamy just mere speculations. "He's simply firing in the air and these are baseless allegations. It doesn't hold well and I demand the former CM to give proof. Kumaraswamy forever has been making wild accusations but when it comes to providing proof he just does a hot and run, diverts from the allegation made by him and starts a new one," Ahmed said.

Kumaraswamy rebutted, "The Congress has been making allegations of PAYCM scam and it's been three years now, where is the proof? It's only been 50 days since this government has been formed. Will furnish all the details in the days to come. Over 100 officials have been transferred from various departments since this government came to power and there are orders passed by them. This is the first time that I'm seeing so many officers being transferred simultaneously in over a month. What more proof do they want?"

He added, "In the days, weeks and years to come this government will have to function on ventilator support and it's already in the ICU now. They are on ventilator support because of the fiscal constraints that the state is facing."

Kumaraswamy's and BJP's allegations come at a time amid unabated transfers in the state. Republic spoke to political analyst Chambi Puranik who said, "The transfers among IAS and IPS officers are common once a new government comes is formed but transfers in civic bodies and other departments are questionable as there are protocols to be followed. Mass transfers can destabilise the entire system if they are not done systematically."