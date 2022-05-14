At Chintan Shivir, Clamour Grows For Rahul Gandhi To Return As Congress Chief Amid Crisis

Amid a leadership crisis following a spate of electoral drubbings, Congress leaders once again called for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president. According to Congress' Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, this demand was raised during the party's Chintan Shivir- a three-day brainstorming session. While the Wayanad MP is yet to reveal his bent of mind, Suresh expressed hope that the former will take charge of the party again. The organizational election for the Congress president is scheduled to take place between August and September this year.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Congress DK Suresh said, "Now the time has come. In Chintan Shivir, demand was raised for Rahul Gandhi to take the Congress president's post. I hope Rahul Gandhi will take up the Congress president post."

Congress leadership crisis

After being at the helm of affairs for 19 years, which witnessed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004, as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi, assumed charge in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge in August 2019.

In the recent round of Assembly polls, Congress lost its government in Punjab by winning only 18 out of 117 seats. On the other hand, it also failed to take advantage of the anti-incumbency in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur as BJP romped to a comfortable victory in these states. Thus, Congress is now in power only in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. With the G23 leaders convening an urgent meeting, there was anticipation that Congress might advance its organizational elections and take some drastic steps to stem its downfall.