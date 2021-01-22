At CWC Meeting, Gehlot Takes Swipe At Dissenters Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma: Sources

As per sources, the Congress Working Committee meeting on Thursday witnessed some acrimonious scenes as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hit out at Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Both Rajya Sabha MPs were among the 23 senior Congress leaders who had raised concerns over the functioning of the party in a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020. The letter mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Reportedly, Gehlot questioned the dissenters on whether they did not have faith in the party leadership pertaining to the conduct of the organizational elections.

Read: UP Congress Launches Priyanka Vadra Calendar, Plans To Send 10L Copies To Villages, Cities

Previous CWC meeting and dissent within the party

The previous CWC meeting held on August 24, 2020, was also marked by high-octane drama owing to the letter penned by 23 dissenting leaders. At the beginning of the meeting, interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to resign. However, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and ex-Defence Minister urged her to continue as president of the Congress party. Speaking at the meeting, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lamented that the dissenting letter had been sent at a time when his mother was in the hospital.

Thereafter, he reportedly accused the signatories of the letter of colluding with BJP. 4 senior Congress leaders logged off from the CWC meeting in protest against the former party president's remarks. It has been alleged that the 23 dissenting members “betrayed” Congress by going to the media. After Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Azad objected to Gandhi's allegation, Congress went into damage control mode. According to sources, the Wayanad MP spoke to Sibal after which the latter decided to withdraw his tweet.

Finally, the CWC decided that Gandhi will continue as the interim president at least till the next AICC session is convened. After the debacle of Congress in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls and the by-elections in multiple states, leaders such as Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram called for introspection. Finally, Sonia Gandhi held her first meeting with the dissenting leaders on December 19 where it was decided that a brainstorming session will take place in Pachmarhi or Shimla.

Read: In Run-up To Assembly Polls In Several States; Rahul Gandhi To Spearhead Cong Campaigns