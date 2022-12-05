At G20 Meet, Chandrababu Naidu Places Focus On Digital Knowledge, PM Modi Acknowledges

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired an all-party meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Sherpa meeting, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu laid emphasis on digital knowledge at the all-party meeting over the G20 presidency on Monday.

Addressing the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi, Naidu stressed the need for preparing a vision document, at least for the next 25 years, for future generations to focus on digital knowledge. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the TDP chief's views and mentioned the need for preparing the vision document on this.

Naidu expressed his opinion at the conference and said, "The best results can be achieved only by connecting the human resource power with the knowledge economy." He said that Indians are really wealth creators across the world and wanted the youth to be encouraged further.

PM Modi chairs all-party meet

PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Sherpa meeting. In the high-level meeting in Delhi, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from the state leadership, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telugu Desam Party (TDS) chief Chandrababu Naidu were also present.

December 1 marked India taking over the G20 Presidency and December 5 marked the second day of the 1st Sherpa Meeting of India’s G20 Presidency which is scheduled from December 4 to 7. Organised in Durbar Hall at Taj Fateh Prakash Hotel in Udaipur, the meeting saw members of the G20 countries hold discussions on ‘Technological Transformation’ and ‘Green Development and Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE)’, a dialogue on ‘Global & Regional Economy: Prospects & Challenges’ and an informal ‘Chai pe Charcha’.