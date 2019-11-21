At Jharkhand Rally, Amit Shah Hails SC's Ayodhya Verdict; Slams Congress

Making a big statement after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Latehar, Jharkhand on Thursday, accused the Congress of deliberately delaying the Ayodhya case. Amit Shah said, "Everyone wants that Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya, but this Congress party did not let the case run. The Supreme Court of India has taken a historic decision to built a grand temple in Ayodhya where Shri Ram was born."

'The decision was not being made for so many years'

The Home Minister added, "This decision was not being made for so many years, we also wanted that constitutionally the path of this dispute should be found and see the Supreme Court decided by the grace of Shri Ram and his decision opened the way for the grand Ram temple to be built at the same place." Amit Shah also questioned the Congress goverment for the work it did for the tribals. He said, "I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, what did you do for tribals in last 70 years, do you have any facts on it? We have opened an Eklavya school in every adivasi block, a district mineral fund has also been set up by Modi ji."

'Narendra Modi will embellish and spruce it up'

He lauded the Raghubar Das government for "freeing" the state of the Naxal menace in the last five years. "Atal ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) created Jharkhand and Narendra Modi will embellish and spruce it up," he told voters at the election rally in Manika constituency. Amit Shah thanked the Jharkhand unit of the party for giving him the opportunity to launch the poll campaign from Latehar district, the land of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

READ | Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board calls meeting to decide on review

READ | SCOOP: Cong-NCP choose 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' over Sena's 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' for alliance

Total normalcy in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that total normalcy prevails in Kashmir with government offices and educational institutions functioning fully, but Internet connection will be restored after the local administration feels it is fit to do so. He also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of the state although many feared there would be bloodshed and more killings.

READ | Imran Khan admits 'Pakistan can never bcome self-dependednt' due to loans from UAE,China

READ | Maharashtra deadlock: Sanjay Raut talks about secularism amid govt formation

(With PTI inputs)