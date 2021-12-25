Last Updated:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary: President Kovind And PM Modi Pay Homage To Ex-PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders and ministers pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, and many others paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary on Saturday.

In their floral tributes at the Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi, a memorial built near Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in memory of the former PM, they also participated in a prayer for the same.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also took to twitter to extend his tributes to the former Prime Minister. Hailing his great service and dedication towards the country, PM Modi said that his initiatives have positively impacted lakhs of Indians across the country. Along with him, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda also paid their tributes via their Twitter handles. 

Notably, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is also observed as Good Governance Day on an annual basis since 2014, as a mark of honour. The day is aimed to foster awareness among people towards accountability in the government. Also, the central government has been celebrating Good Governance Week starting from December 22 to December 25. 

