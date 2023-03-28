Ateeq Ahmed Taken Back To Sabarmati Jail After Conviction In Umesh Pal Kidnapping Case

Gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed, who was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case by a court in Prayagraj on Tuesday, is now being taken back to Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat.

The development came after the MP-MLA court sentenced Ateeq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on them. A total of seven people, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, were acquitted in the 17-year-old case. Notably, this was the first time when the jailed gangster was convicted in any case.

The 5-time Uttar Pradesh MLA was brought from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail on Monday, March 27, amid tight security. Apart from the kidnapping case, Ateeq is also an accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. The gangster is also believed to be involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, who was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Ateeq back to Sabarmati

Ateeq Ahmed, who has more than 100 criminal cases registered, was brought to Uttar Pradesh’s Naini jail from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail on Monday, March 27, by the Uttar Pradesh police to produce him in a special court in Prayagraj in Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

The special task force team of the Uttar Pradesh police team reached Sabarmati jail in the Ahmedabad city on Sunday morning and left the premises with Ahmed amid tight security around 6 pm.

The 2006 kidnapping case

The kidnapping case, whose verdict was delivered on Tuesday, March 28, involved the abduction of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP leader Raju Pal's murder case, by Ateeq Ahmed, his brother and others in 2006. An FIR was later registered in 2007 following the formation of the BSP government against Ateeq, his brother, and four unidentified people.

Following the registration of the case, Umesh Pal alleged that when he refused to surrender under the pressure of Ateeq Ahmed, he kidnapped at gunpoint in 2006.