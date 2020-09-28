Athawale Opines 'Sena Must Rejoin NDA' Amid Akali Dal's Exit, Adds 'if Not Sena, NCP Must'

Amid the turmoil over the Fadnavis-Raut meeting, NDA ally and RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday, once again advised Shiv Sena to join hands with BJP once again. But he also advised Sena's ally and UPA member NCP to ditch Sena and join the NDA - claiming that NCP chief & former Union Defence Minister Sharad Pawar will be given a 'plum cabinet'. Athawale's comments come amid the exit of Akali Dal - BJP's longest ally - over the Farm Bills. In November 2019, Sena had walked out of NDA over differences on cabinet posts and CM term sharing with the BJP, after winning the state polls.

Athawale: 'Sena_BJP must join hands'

Shiv Sena should again join hands with BJP. If Shiv Sena doesn't come with us, I appeal to (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar to join NDA for development for the state. He may get a big post in the future. There is no advantage in staying with Shiv Sena: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/vYrFDV5Z78 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Congress and NCP 'upset' with Raut-Fadnavis meet; Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav : Sources

Athawale & Paswan - remaining non-BJP ministers

Athawale is one of NDA's only remaining non-BJP cabinet ministers. While JD(U) refused a cabinet post, Shiv Sena, LJP, RPI and Akali Dal were each given a cabinet post. With the exit of Arvind Sawant and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Athawale and Ram Vilas Paswan are only two non-BJP ministers. Several times since Sena's exit, Athawale has asked it rejoin the NDA amid turmoil over Ram Mandir, CAA, NRC, Indo-China clashes, Farm Bills with its allies - NCP & Congress.

Sena: 'Where is Hindutva in NDA?'

Taking a jibe at the saffron party, its former ally Shiv Sena wondered if the BJP-led alliance really exists and asked who are in the coalition now. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was surprising that NDA's "last pillar" Shiromani Akali Dal was not stopped from severing ties with the alliance. It said, "With these two parties (Sena and Akali Dal) out, what is left of the NDA? Those who are still there, do they have anything to do with Hindutva?"

Pawar meets Uddhav

On Sunday, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met with CM Uddhav Thackeray at his home - 'Matoshree' to discuss the 2-hour meeting between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. While the government has dismissed it as a routine review meet, sources say that NCP and Congress are upset over the meeting between the former allies. On Saturday, the ex-Maharashtra CM met with the Shiv Sena MP at a luxury hotel in Mumbai and held a 2-hour meeting regarding an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana with Raut, post- Bihar polls.

Shiv Sena sees itself in Akali Dal parting with BJP; asks 'What's left of NDA?' in Saamana