Ramdas Athawale Slams Shiv Sena; Denies Agreement Of Sharing Of CM Post

As Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray gears up to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Republic Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale slammed the Shiv Sena. "Shiv Sena aligning themselves with Congress and NCP is against the ideologies of Babasaheb Thackeray," Athawale said. Furthermore, he added, "Today if Balasaheb would have been alive he would have reconciled the differences and ensured that government forms." Athawale had further stated, "The 50-50 assurance was given by Amit Shah but CM candidature was not assured to Shiv Sena."

READ | 'Speaker From Congress, Deputy CM From NCP,' Says Sanjay Raut As Uddhav Set To Take Charge

Uddhav Thackeray to be first Thackeray CM

Fulfilling one of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams - as claimed by Shiv Sainiks - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA - breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, will be sworn-in at 6:40 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where his late father Bal Thackeray's memorial is installed. After taking oath as Chief Minister, Uddhav will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. His son Aaditya Thackeray recently become the first Thackeray to contest elections. He was elected as Worli's MLA and is touted to get a cabinet berth, as per sources.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to the media on Thursday morning, said that while Congress will get the Speaker's post in Maharashtra, NCP will hold the Deputy CM position in the Legislative Assembly. This comment comes as the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of the State on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut has also taken the complete charge of Saamana paper after being promoted as the Executive Editor after Uddhav Thackeray stepped into the government.

READ | Sanjay Raut: Don't Be Surprised If Shiv Sena Comes To Power Even In Delhi

The Maha end

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the State on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM, however, both Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the State took the oath on Wednesday morning.

READ | Abu Azmi Sits Beside Sanjay Raut At Cong-NCP-Sena Meet; Insult To Bal Thackeray Forgotten?

READ | Ajit Pawar Mulls Legal Options Over His Ouster As NCP's Legislative Chief: Sources