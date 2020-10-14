Ramdas Athawale Urges MVA Govt To Reopen Places Of Worship, Says 'Maha CM Under Pressure'

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not opening the places of worship for devotees in the state amid massive protests by priests.

He further lambasted the Maharashtra government for allowing bars, malls and restaurants to open, but not temples even after the Centre's guidelines permitted reopening of religious places from June 8 onwards. He alleged that the Maharashtra CM is under the pressure of Congress and NCP.

Athawale said, "It's not about secular and non-secular. Our party had also demanded the reopening of temples. Now liquor shops, malls, restaurants are also open. So the government must re-open places of worship too. BJP also protested. The Governor also considered the demand of the people and wrote a letter to the CM. But the CM seems to be under the pressure of Congress and NCP. Its not only about temples, but all places of worship should reopen."

Maha CM response to Governor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday responded to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the re-opening of places of worship, saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from him. Condemning the reply, Patil said that the governor has the right to question. He further took an apparent jibe at Shiv Sena and said, "will Congress-NCP withdraw their support if you reopen temples."

"Is Governor not a citizen, not a Hindu? He has the right to speak on all issues. Does he not have the right to question? What issue do they have with reopening of temples? Will Congress-NCP withdraw their support if you reopen temples?, he said.

Thackeray firm on stance

Currently, there are 15,43,837, confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 12,97,252. patients have recovered while 40,701 fatalities have been reported. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Amid BJP's demand to reopen places of worship, Thackeray has consistently argued that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people.

