Athawale Wants BJP Poll Alliance; Names Posts he'd Give Mayawati & Bhim Army Chief In RPI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that his Republican Party of India (RPI) wants an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Assembly polls in 4 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. RPI leader also said that his party is seeking an alliance for Uttar Pradesh elections, which will be held in 2022. Earlier on Saturday, Ramdas Athawale had attended a meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to discuss the possibility of an alliance with the saffron party.

आरपीआई उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य कार्यकारिणी की राजधानी लखनऊ बैठक में मुख्य अतिथि के रुप मे उपस्थित रहकर संगठन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए प्रदेश भर से आये कार्यकर्ताओं सवांद किया । इस मौके पर सदस्यता अभियान को तेज करने और ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर पार्टी को ले जाने की रणनीति तय की गयी। pic.twitter.com/yHTHA5Z5Y9 — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 27, 2021

Ramdas Athawale seeks alliance with BJP in assembly polls

While speaking about Uttar Pradesh, the RPI leader claimed that people in the state are getting disenchanted with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and are now shifting towards RPI. "If the BJP leaves 8-10 seats, RPI can be used to give a jolt to BSP, " he added.

On the other hand, speaking about the alliance in the poll-bound Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Athawale said that his party wants to contest these elections together with the BJP. He said, "If it was not given seats by the BJP, the RPI would field its candidates on some seats and extend its support to saffron party on the others."

Stating that the Dalit community constitutes 26 per cent of the population of West Bengal, RPI President said that the BJP would benefit if his party fights the elections with it. Athawale, whose RPI is a BJP ally at the Centre, also praised the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath.

When asked about any political understanding with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Athawake said Azad is an "independent person, but if he joins my party he will be given an important post". Besides this, the Dalit leader also extended Azad and BSP President Mayawati invitations to join his party. When pointed out that the BJP was not inclined to give his party any seat, the RPI leader said that as of now, his organisation is not very strong, but they are working towards strengthening it at the district-level.

Athwale said, "If Mayawati comes, she would be given the post of the president of RPI and I will myself opt for the post of vice president as this is the party of Babasaheb (Bhimrao Ambedkar)."

Claiming that the people of West Bengal have resentment against TMC, RPI chief Athawale claimed that the BJP would be getting more than 200 seats in the state. He said that the NDA will form its government in 4 states and in Kerala too, it can succeed because the people there are intending to hand over power to the BJP.

