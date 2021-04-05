Athawale Welcomes Deshmukh's Resignation; Predicts 'MVA Govt Won't Complete Its Tenure'

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale predicted that the MVA government won't be able to complete its tenure. Claiming that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating under Deshmukh's watch, he cited the example of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze's alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case. Lamenting that NCP tried to shield the state Home Minister, the RPI(A) president reiterated his demand for the imposition of President's Rule.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked, "He had to tender his resignation. There were a lot of charges against him. The law and order situation in Maharashtra was deteriorating when he was the Home Minister. It is a matter of deep concern that an officer like Sachin Vaze is involving in the planting of explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's home."

"I do not feel that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its tenure. One after the other incidents are taking place. 60-65% of cases of the country are coming from Maharashtra. The law and order situation has deteriorated. In such a situation, the government does not a right to stay. That's why I have written to President Ram Nath Kovind that President's Rule should be imposed in Maharashtra," he added. READ | 'CM’s silence raises questions': BJP fires at MVA govt after HM Anil Deshmukh resigns

Setback for Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe these charges and submit his report in 6 months' time. However, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dubbed this exercise as an "eyewash" citing that the panel had not been constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act,1952. The biggest blow for Deshmukh, however, came in the form of the order pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni earlier in the day.

The verdict came after multiple petitioners including Singh, Dr.Jaishri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay moved the HC seeking a CBI investigation in the matter. While the HC observed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have filed an FIR, it took umbrage at the fact that the police had not registered an FIR based on Patil's complaint. Noting that there cannot be an unbiased probe if the same is handed over to the state police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister, the bench ordered the CBI Director to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Patil's complaint and conclude it preferably within 15 days' time.