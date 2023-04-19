Atiq Ahmed A Martyr, Should Be Given Bharat Ratna, Says Congress Neta, Suspended

Atiq Ahmed is a martyr and should be given the Bharat Ratna, said Raj Kumar Singh a member of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, prompting the party to suspend him on Wednesday. Raj Kumar Singh, a long-time member of the Congress party, is said to have contested civic body polls in South Malaka in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In a series of controversial statements, Rajju said the tricolour should have been placed on Atiq Ahmed's dead body and added, "CM Yogi should resign from his post because of this." Rajju stirred further controversy when he said, "If Mulayam Singh Yadav can get Padma Vibhushan, then why should Atiq Ahmed not get Bharat Ratna." Singh is said to have been detained at the Kotwali police station.

The Congress worker's comment went viral on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla shared the video on Twitter, saying, "Congress candidate Rajkumar for local polls in UP says Bharat Ratna and Shaheed status must be given to Atiq Ahmad. This ecosystem hailed & eulogised Yakub, Afzal, Muqtar and now Atiq! After Atiq ji comment by Punia ji and Tejaswi and now this (sic)."

After the comment by the Congress member went viral, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party, said that 'immediate action' had been taken against him. "(The) party has taken immediate action after his (Raj Kumar Singh's) comment by suspending him for six years from the party," Prayagraj Congress president Pradeep Kumar Mishra told ANI.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while being moved to a hospital for a routine medical check-up in Prayagraj on Saturday. Gunmen fired multiple shots at Atiq and Ashraf. The accused, identified as Mohit alias Sunny, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya, have been arrested and sent to police custody for four days. Further, five cops were suspended over the twin murder, a senior official said. Among those suspended, is the Shahganj police station in-charge. The remaining include a sub-inspector and three constables.

Atiq Ahmed's death and a series of controversial statements

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's death prompted a series of controversial statements from several politicians. The most significant of them was by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav who referred to Atiq Ahmed as 'Atiq Ji'. "It is not the death of Atiq ji, but the death of law that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav had said. The Bihar Deputy CM's comment drew a sharp response from BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who said, "I would suggest that the Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should hang photos of the PFI (Popular Front of India) and dons in their cabins."

Giriraj Singh also brought up Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's controversial remark on Osama Bin Laden. "Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had referred to Osama Bin Laden as Osama ji. They can do anything for votes," he added.

Yogi Adityanath warns the mafia

While members of the Opposition have made several remarks on Atiq Ahmed's killing that have gone on to raise a row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the mafia cannot endanger anyone under a government run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Earlier, the state suffered from an identity crisis. However today, criminals and mafias are in a crisis. Now gangsters and mafia cannot threaten businessmen over the phone. Uttar Pradesh today promises a better law and order situation,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said during an MoU signing ceremony in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath, laying out UP's record. said "more than 700 riots occured in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017," adding that the state had a 'history of rioting'. He said not a single riot has occured in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and 2023. Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following the murder of Umesh Pal, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had famously said, "Iss House mein keh raha hoon. Iss mafia ko mitti mein mila denge (I speak in this House, will ground this mafia to dust)."