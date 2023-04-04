Atishi Responds To BJP’s Claims Of 'poor Results' In Delhi Govt-run Schools; ‘Show Even…’

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday hit out at the BJP for "spreading misinformation" and "concocting lies" about the government schools run by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. Atishi’s response came after the saffron camp alleged that nearly 96% of the present students of a Delhi government school have not passed Class 9 and 11 examinations.

Rejecting the claims made by the BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi minister Atishi said, “The saffron camp has nothing to do except spreading misinformation about our schools. If these (BJP) leaders were themselves educated, they would have been able to read the order of the Department of Education (DoE). Kejriwal government is doing everything in its control to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi and children over here have been leaving private schools to join the state-run institutes.”

Indirectly launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications certificates, the Delhi Education Minister said, “We don’t know how many BJP leaders went to a school or a college. They anyway refuse to show their degrees nowadays, so we are unsure about their educational qualifications. If they had attended college, then they would know that the process of rechecking is a common one across the world.”

BJP dismisses AAP’s claims on Delhi schools

Hitting out at the AAP government in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly alleged that 96% of the students of schools built under Chief Minister Kejriwal’s education model have not passed in Class 9 and 11 exams. “The self-acclaimed education model of the Kejriwal government has failed and the feedback coming from government school teachers fully exposes the model's failure,” he said.

“It is shocking to know from the Delhi government school teachers as well as from news reports that this year, the result of classes 9 and 11 is so poor that the Education Directorate had to issue a circular asking teachers to review the answer sheets of students to increase the number of successful students, by April 6,” the BJP said in a statement.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)