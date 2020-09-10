Babita Phogat Reacts To Demolition Of Kangana Ranaut's Property, Calls It 'cowardly'

2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat has strongly condemned the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra for its "barbaric and atrocious" act of demolishing actress Kangna Ranaut's residence cum office in Mumbai on Wednesday, saying the country will soon teach him & his government a lesson.

In a video message shared exclusively with Republic TV, Babita said: "What happened in Mumbai is horrific. This is a highly atrocious and extremely cowardly act of the Uddhav Thackeray government which should be condemned in the strongest possible words. Kangna Ranaut had built her dream house with so much hard work and talent and that dream is shattered into pieces in a flash. What sort of vandalism is this? This is daylight 'Gundagardi'. The whole of India has seen what BMC has done under the instruction of Uddhav Thackeray. He should be ashamed of what he has done. Soon, India will teach him a lesson."

She also questioned the conspicuous silence of the pseudo-secular and 'liberal' gangs on this issue. "Where are the:'award wapsi' and 'candlelight march' gangs now? Why they are so silent? Cant' they see what's happening in Mumbai. This exposes their sheer bias, hypocrisy and double standards."

Babita has been vocal and fighting for women and social issues for a long and had taken on the high and mighty from time to time without any fear and strongly raising issues relating to discrimination and atrocities on women.