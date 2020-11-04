'Attack On Arnab Goswami Reprehensible,' Says Gujarat CM Rupani Slamming Maharashtra Govt

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday hit out at the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police for physically assaulting and arresting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by forcibly entering his house. Taking to Twitter, Rupani said that the attack on Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra government by sending the Mumbai Police is reprehensible.

'Reminded of the dark days during Indira Gandhi's regime'

"The Government of Maharashtra has reminded of the dark days during Indira Gandhi's regime and the Congress which followed the dictatorship is the same as it was in 1975," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned Mumbai Police's attack and assault on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and slammed the Congress-led MVA government for the 'blatant misuse of state power' to target the 4th pillar of democracy.

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.



Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.



It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Samyabrata Ray Goswami narrates assault

Samyabrata Ray Goswami who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by the hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

