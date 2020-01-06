CONTROVERSIAL: "Attack On JNU Reminds Me Of 26/11 Terror Attack," Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday condemned the violence which broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, and in doing so, made yet another controversial comparison. Addressing the media, Uddhav Thackeray in a huge statement compared the incident which happened on the campus of JNU with the "26/11 terror attacks" in Mumbai and said students were feeling "unsafe". Uddhav Thackery also called the masked attackers at JNU "cowards" and said their identity should be revealed.

'Students are feeling unsafe in the country'

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country." Uddhav added, "If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock." he said. Uddhav also asserted that students in Maharashtra are safe.

Maharashtra Chief Minister said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country and there is a need to instil confidence in them. Terming the students as a "bomb", Uddhav said that they should not be triggered. Earlier in December, Uddhav Thackeray had compared the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University with the Jallianwala Baug massacre.

FIR filed under relevant sections

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. Screenshots from social media posts that went viral and the CCTV footage is being used to identify the masked goons who wreaked havoc across Delhi's JNU late last night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Delhi Police have also said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch but no arrests have been made till now. The FIR has been filed under sections of the charges relating to rioting and damage of public property.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from JNU for discussions, officials said. The telephonic conversation between the Home Minister and the L-G came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus. "The Home Minister spoke to the L-G and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from JNU," an official said.

