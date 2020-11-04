'Attack On Press Journalism Is Condemnable & Tragic': Keshav Prasad Maurya Supports Arnab

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's resident, physically assaulted and arrested him. Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami said that Police mishandled Arnab Goswami and the investigating officer of the Mumbai Police also threatened Arnab, asserting 'I am capable of anything'. Support against Mumbai Police's witch-hunt has been pouring in across the country.

Keshav Prasad Maurya's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "The attack on the press-journalism is highly condemnable and tragic. Maharashtra Government's attack on the journalists can be compared to the days of national emergency of 1975 which was imposed by Congress."

Keshav Prasad Maurya backs up Arnab Goswami

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other politicians, actors has also extended his support to Arnab Goswami and said that Mumbai Police's attack on press-journalism in India is both condemnable and tragic. Making a reference to the situation of national emergency imposed by Congress in 1975, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Maharashtra government is taking the same action against the country's journalists.

UP Deputy CM's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "Arrest of Arnab Goswami depicts the dictatorship of Maharashtra Government. We strongly condemn this action taken by the police with hidden intent."

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | Encounter cop confirms Arnab Goswami arrested in case that was closed; Fire in your support after the shocking assault; #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/WqZeSg55DS — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police encounter-specialist API Sachin Vaze confirmed to Republic that Arnab Goswami was arrested in a case that has been closed, that has nothing to do with the TRP case in which there has been an attempt to implicate Republic. He has been taken to the Raigad police station.

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Viewers, if you come to my office you will see this piece of paper framed. This is the first week of ratings when Republic was launched. It tells me that we live on the blessings of the people, you cannot get that with a hawala transaction: Arnab pic.twitter.com/ozF6BtGS6v — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

This arrest came after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Responding to Param Bir's ridiculous claim, Arnab asserted that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

