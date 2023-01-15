'Attackers Won't Be Spared': Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw Assures Vande Bharat's Safety

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday made a big statement regarding the attacks on Vande Bharat trains saying that strict action will be taken against those who attempt such vandalism.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on recent attacks on Vande Bharat trains, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Railways are definitely going to make sure that every train is secure. I want to say that if anybody attempts this kind of thing, we will go after them and will make sure that they are arrested and taken to the law."

#BREAKING | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks to Republic, assures Vande Bharat's safety, says 'attackers won't be spared'.





"There are certain political parties which think that India should remain backward. It is their thought process that India should remain what it was. But PM Modi’s vision is that India should be a developed country by 2047. Some political parties have regressive and old ways of thinking and they don’t want such progressive methods," he added.

The Railways Minister also spoke about the inauguration of a Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. "PM Modi Ji has a very transformative vision for railways and the Vande Bharat train is a part of that transformative vision. It’s been designed by Indian engineers and manufactured in India. It is a very comfortable world-class train," he said.

Speaking on Vande Bharat's technological advancement, Vaishnaw said, "This train achieves 0 to 100 km/hr speed in 52 seconds. This is a great milestone because all the other comparable trains, take 54-60 seconds to achieve the same. It has very low noise levels. The noise levels in this train are about 1/100th of the noise level inside an airline. It’s a great achievement."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy blames CM Mamata for attacks on Vande Bharat in WB

On Saturday, while speaking exclusively to Republic, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for the recent attacks on the trains in the state. When asked about the incidents of stone pelting on the trains being reported from non-BJP-ruled states, Reddy said, "The people of Telangana and Andhra are smart and aware. People will pelt stones on those who pelt stones at the train."

Speaking about attacks on Vande Bharat in West Bengal, the Minister said, "It’s different there. The stone pelting was planted. People did not pelted stones. It was planted by CM Mamata Banerjee."

#BREAKING | Union Minister G Kishan Reddy blames CM Mamata Banerjee for stone pelting incidents on Vande Bharat train in West Bengal.





On Vande Bharat's inauguration, Reddy said, "PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train. For the first time, a long-distance Vande Bharat train will run in Telugu states from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam. PM Modi is giving a Sankranti gift to the people of Telugu states. The Railway department has given invitations to Chief Ministers and others for the event. Ashwini Vaishnaw will also participate in the event."