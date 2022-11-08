'Attempt To Appease Minority Voters': CM Bommai Slams Cong Leader's Remark On 'Hindu' Word

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condemned the controversial statement made by Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi on 'Hinduism'. This came after KPCC working president Jarkiholi sparked a row as he said, ‘Hindu’ is of Persian origin and its meaning is ‘dirty and insulting’.

CM Bommai condemns Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark

While speaking to the media in Udupi, CM Bommai said that the Congress party should apologise on the behalf of Jarkiholi’s statement. CM Bommai slammed Jarkiholi’s remark with half-baked knowledge and claimed it was not incidental but was made with the intention to lure the votes of minority communities.

"Satish Jarkiholi has always hurt the religious sentiments of others. He made the statements with half knowledge in order to appease voters of one community as they dream to get minority votes. Today he has hurt the beliefs of Indians and disturbed communal harmony. This is an act of treachery against the nation and everyone should condemn it," he said in Kannada.

"Congress is acting in a way that supports his statement. Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah raise their voice against small issues but why are they silent on this? Their silence shows their consent to Satish Jarkiholi's statement. Satish Jarkiholi is still defending his statement. He should apologise soon as well as the Congress Party or else in the days to come the Congress will lose its identity in the country. The people in Karnataka will show Congress their place," CM Bommai added.

Satish Jarkiholi remains defiant

Amid the row, Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday remained defiant on his remark and refused to apologise. He said that the Bommai government can appoint a committee to probe the issue and if he is proven wrong then he will quit.

"Who should I apologise to? For what should I apologise? It should be proved that I'm wrong. The Bommai government should appoint a committee to find out what's wrong. If I have hurt the religious sentiments of anyone then I will resign from the post of MLA. I am an MLA from a party and not like I don't have the right to abuse anybody. Why should I apologise? If it is proven I will resign and retire," he said.

During an event in Nippani on Sunday, Karnataka Congress Working President Jarkiholi said, "They speak about Hindu Dharm...this that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did the Hindu become yours? When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it."