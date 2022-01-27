'Attempt To Defame': BJP Slams Ex-VP Hamid Ansari Over 'intolerance In India' Comment

Speaking at a special Congressional briefing on Republic Day, ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari sparked a row by accusing the Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'. Ansari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion. Following this, several BJP has now come forward to slam the ex-VP over his remarks. Reacting to the development, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called it ‘unfortunate’.

Speaking about ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari’s controversial comments, Naqvi said that it is the peak of anti-India propaganda. “This is unfortunate. These people are targeting our nation to target PM Modi. These people know well that the country is in a good position. This is anti-India propaganda at its peak,” the union minister said.

“He was amongst the people who held a prominent position of India. Our nation is safe and secure for all individuals. This anti-India bashing brigade doesn’t need to give any suggestions on how to run the country in a secular way. This brigade never leaves a single moment to defame India,” Naqvi added. He further stated that the people do not accept these claims being made and thus the ‘anti-India brigade’ is being isolated.

Rakesh Sinha condemns comments by Ansari

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha also slammed Ansari over his statement. Speaking to Republic, Sinha said that the ex-VP was trying to deconstruct the Indian republic. “He had given statements against Indian republic while he remaining in the constitutional position. Now he is trying to deconstruct the Indian republic, which is very unfortunate,” the BJP MP said. He further called Ansari a ‘communal agent’ and said that he condemned the statement made by the ex-VP.

Hamid Ansari levels 'intolerance' charge against India in US

Speaking at a special Congressional briefing, co-hosted by 17 organizations including Amnesty International (USA), Genocide Watch, Hindus for Human Rights and Indian American Muslim Council, ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari contended that the current regime was attempting to paint an electoral majority as the mandate for a religious majority. His comments sparked a row as he accusing the Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'.

Moreover, he alleged that the BJP government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion. Actor Swara Bhasker, Archbishop Peter Machado, Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts, Congressmen Jim McGovern, Andy Levin and Jamie Raskin, ex-Mauritius president Ameenah Gurib-Fakim and Nadine Maenza who chairs the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom also attended this event. Multiple participants raised concerns about the human rights situation in India and the alleged threat to religious minorities.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari remarked, "We are the largest democracy in the world and are proud to be so. Ours is a vast land and diverse land- people of different backgrounds, speaking different languages and professing different beliefs. Almost 20% of our people belong to religious minorities. In recent years, we have experienced emergence of trends and principles that dispute the well-established principles of civic nationalism and interposes a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism. It seeks to present an electoral majority in the guise of a religious majority and monopolize political power."

He elaborated, "It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness and promote disquiet and insecurity. Some of its recent manifestations are chilling and reflect poorly on our claim to be governed by the rule of law. Why have segments of opinion in a plural society with a long tradition of the accommodation of diversity decided to question it in favour of a unilateral and distorted reading of its past? This question has to be answered. These trends need to be contested, contested legally and contested politically."

