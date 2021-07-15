'Attempt To Divide People': CPI(M) Flays Assam Cattle Bill, Questions Govt's Priorities

Taking umbrage at the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat claimed that this was an attempt to wedge a divide between people. On Monday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the aforesaid bill seeking to preserve bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Karat alleged it was aimed at targeting certain communities.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat remarked, "The Assam unit of CPI(M) has decided to oppose this bill both inside and outside the state Assembly. This bill is an attempt to divide the people. It is aimed at targeting certain communities. Assam's main issue is to save people from the pandemic and ameliorate the economic hardship faced by people owing to the lockdown. This bill is an attempt to hide this, run away from responsibility and divide the people."

According to her, the Assam government was trying to shirk its responsibility as far as the COVID-19 management is concerned. At present, CPI(M) has only one MLA in the 126-member Assam Assembly. If the bill is passed by the Assembly, the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 will be repealed.

Here are key provisions of the Cattle Preservation Bill: