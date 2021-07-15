'Attempt To Divide People': CPI(M) Flays Assam Cattle Bill, Questions Govt's Priorities

Taking umbrage at the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat claimed that this was an attempt to wedge a divide between people. On Monday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the aforesaid bill seeking to preserve bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Karat alleged it was aimed at targeting certain communities.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat remarked, "The Assam unit of CPI(M) has decided to oppose this bill both inside and outside the state Assembly. This bill is an attempt to divide the people. It is aimed at targeting certain communities. Assam's main issue is to save people from the pandemic and ameliorate the economic hardship faced by people owing to the lockdown. This bill is an attempt to hide this, run away from responsibility and divide the people."
According to her, the Assam government was trying to shirk its responsibility as far as the COVID-19 management is concerned. At present, CPI(M) has only one MLA in the 126-member Assam Assembly. If the bill is passed by the Assembly, the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 will be repealed.
Here are key provisions of the Cattle Preservation Bill:
- No person can slaughter any cattle unless the registered Veterinary Officer under the Animal and Husbandry Department certifies that the cattle are fit for slaughter
- Such a certificate will be issued only if the cattle (except cow) is over 14 years of age or the cattle (except cow, heifer, or calf) has become permanently incapacitated from work or breeding or the cattle are suffering from an incurable or contagious disease
- While such cattle will be slaughtered only in a duly licensed slaughterhouse, the state government can permit the slaughter of cattle other than a cow, heifer, or calf on the premises of a place of worship for 'religious purposes'
- There will be a prohibition on the transport of cattle via Assam and from Assam to other states without a valid permit. This will not apply to carrying cattle to grazing fields or to and from a registered Animal Market for the sale and purchase of such cattle within the district.
- No person can sell or buy beef or beef products in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any religious institution belonging to the Hindu religion
- All offences under this law shall be cognizable and non-bailable
- A person guilty of offences under this law will face imprisonment of 3-8 years and with a fine of Rs.3-5 lakh or both