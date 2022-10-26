Attempt To Hide Anti-Hindu Face: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Over Kejriwal Seeking Lakshmi, Ganesha Images On Currency Notes

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Wednesday termed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's demand of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi's images on currency notes an "unsuccessful attempt" to hide his party's "ugly anti-Hindu face" ahead of elections.

If Kejriwal really meant what he said then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia from the party for "speaking against Hindu deities", Tiwari demanded.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

"Despite making trying our best, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

Hitting out at the AAP national convener, former Delhi BJP chief Tiwari said it was "an unsuccessful attempt by Kejriwal to hide the ugly face of AAP several leaders of which have openly spoken against the Sanatan Dharma and abused Hindu gods and goddesses." "All such leaders... whether it's (Rajendra Pal) Gautam or the AAP's Gujarat unit president are still in the party." Kejriwal, who has so far protected his party leaders who "insulted Hindu gods and goddesses is now trying to save his face in view of the elections", Tiwari alleged.

"Without even a letter from you, we developed the Mahkal corridor and started Ram temple construction that you opposed quoting your grandmother," the BJP MP said.

He demanded that Kejriwal expels Gautam and Italia from the AAP to prove he has respect for Santan Dharma.

