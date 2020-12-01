Attempt To Topple Haryana Govt? Shah & Rajnath Join Top Huddle Before Centre-Farmer Talks

Ahead of the Centre's meeting with agitating farmer unions for talks at 3 pm, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have reached BJP chief JP Nadda's residence to discuss the issue. This is the third meeting of the BJP leaders since Sunday night over the issue of farmers protesting near the borders of the national capital since the past 6 days.

"Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3 pm. The Government is always ready for talks. If they come, then surely talks will be held. Demands are not fulfilled on the streets," Narendra Singh Tomar said as he left for Nadda's residence.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the BJP leadership is confident that it is not the farmers doing politics over the laws but it is the politicians who are using the farmers, among which is former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sources added that Hooda is using his influence over khap panchayats to reach out to Jat MLAs and the result can be seen as Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan supporting the BJP-JJP government in the state tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board. The BJP is also discussing on how to counter this aggression of Congress besides farmers demands in the meeting and sees what is going on as an attempt to topple the Haryana Government.

The protesting farmers will not talk with the government till all 500 plus organisations, that are demonstrating against the three central farm laws, are called for talks, claimed Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee (PKSC) at the Singhu Border earlier in the day.

Centre prepones meeting with protesting farmers

BJP government's invitation to the farmer unions came two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused the opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation. "Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told PTI and urged the farmers to end their stir.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, representatives of agitating farmers said on Monday they have come to Delhi for a "decisive" battle and asked Prime Minister Modi to listen to their "Mann ki Baat". Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday's violence, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

'Our demands are non-negotiable'

"Our demands are non-negotiable," Jagmohan Singh, general secretary Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said addressing a press conference by representatives of farmers at Singhu border. "We have come here to fight a decisive battle. We have come to Delhi to ask the Prime Minister to listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of farmers, else the government and the ruling party will have to pay a heavy price...," he said.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Haryana Government's Composition

The BJP had won 40 of 90 seats in the 2019 assembly polls and later formed the government with the JJP's support, which had won 10 seats. The Congress party has 31 seats. Last month, opposition Congress retained the Baroda assembly seat after its candidate Indu Raj Narwal defeated BJP nominee and Olympian wrestler, Yogeshwar Dutt, by a margin of 10,566 votes. The outcome of the bypoll came as a big setback for the BJP-JJP alliance government in the state which has been facing the ire of farmers over the three central farm laws.