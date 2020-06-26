'Attitude Of Cowardice': Adhir Ranjan's Fresh Salvo At Modi Govt Over India-China Faceoff

In a blistering attack on the Modi government, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday said the Centre's "attitude of cowardice" is giving strength to the Chinese in the wake of its recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control with India.

"Chinese soldiers had repeatedly intruded in our territory in Ladakh. Talks are held between military leaders but China doesn't listen. And why should they, when the Indian PM has given them the certificate that no intrusion by China happened on Indian soil. So there's no question of the Chinese government on stopping themselves. Our government's attitude is that of cowardice which strengthens the Chinese," said Chowdhury.

On an aggressive note, the Congress MP said that India is not "empty-handed" and possess nuclear weapons to deal with enemies.

"We are not empty-handed. We have weapons and missiles. We have nuclear arsenals and submarines. We have a large Army as well as the people," Chowdhury said in a message to PM Modi, adding, "those weapons are not to be kept ideal but for use against our enemy for national defence."

Aggressive tone

Chowdhury's remarks come a day after he lashed out at China for being "hell-bent upon altering status quo" in spite of the attempts to diffuse the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader stated that China is "furtively" and "fervently" trying to encroach India's land in a steady manner. Claiming that it is a "Catch-22 situation" for India, the Congress leader said that we cannot be cowed down by the PLA.

Stating that the Indian arsenals are "not meant for hatching eggs", Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged to "strike back, drive back, and force back the Chinese aggression."

India-China standoff

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred on June 15 during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed, which China has denied in an increasingly questionable manner.

The Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border held a virtual meet on Wednesday to discuss the border tensions between the two countries. The WMCC talks were headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed that the understanding of disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior Commanders on June 6 should be implemented.

