Audiotape Of Lalu Yadav Calling JDU Neta & Offering Ministership Surfaces Post BJP's Claim

On Wednesday, in a new controversy, an audiotape of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has gone viral wherein he is allegedly heard speaking to an ex-RLSP MLA adn now a JDU neta Lallan Paswan from Chenari constituency. The RJD supremo is heard asking Paswan to refrain from voting in the Speaker's election that will be held in the assembly. Lalu Yadav has been languishing in jail since December 2017 after his conviction in multiple fodder scam cases. Currently, he is lodged at the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi owing to the novel coronavirus crisis. The Director, meanwhile, has been staying at the institute's guest-house.

The audiotape in question has been released by the state unit of BJP after ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi claimed that Lalu is trying to lure NDA MLAs. In the audiotape, Lalu, whose very use of a phone itself may constitute a violation, is heard saying, "Many congratulations Paswan ji. Listen we will make you a minister and take your name forward. Right now, you refrain from voting or vote on our side." When Lallan Paswan says that he is supposed to vote along party lines, Lalu Yadav is heard saying, "Do not go to the assembly on that day. Be absent, tell them you tested positive for Coronavirus." Lalu was thought to be close to getting bail, though the hearing has been deferred till November 27.

Sushil Modi's allegations

Earlier on Tuesday, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of personally calling NDA MLAs and luring them to switch sides. According to the BJP MLC, Lalu was promising ministerial berths to the legislators of the ruling coalition in his telephonic conversations. Moreover, Modi claimed that the ex-Bihar CM had himself picked up the call when he called on the phone number used to contact the MLAs. Warning him against orchestrating "dirty tricks", the BJP leader affirmed that such attempts to destabilize the Nitish Kumar-led government.

NDA's slender majority in Bihar Assembly

Sushil Modi's allegations assume significance as NDA enjoys a slender majority in the Bihar Assembly. The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM(S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. In a sign of their clout in NDA, HAM(S)'s Santosh Kumar Suman was named as the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare whereas VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has taken charge of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios.

